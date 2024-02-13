Sad loss of radio legend Steve Wright

By John Smith •
The late Steve Wright
Credit: BBC Radio 2
One of the BBC’s longest serving and most popular DJs Steve Wright has died at the relatively young age of 69 according to news released by his family on February 13.
In a statement they said “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.
“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence, and his father, Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.
“As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”
At this stage, there is no indication of the cause of his death and a pre-recorded special Valentine’s Day edition of his Love Songs programme was broadcast as recently as Sunday, February 11.
Having worked as a broadcaster with the BBC for some 40 years, first on Radio 1 and latterly on Radio 2, he was not involved in any of the alleged improprieties of some of his colleagues and he just carried on being who he was.
He lost his afternoon slot in 2022 as Radio 2 went to rebrand the station but after it lost 1 million listeners in a year, he was invited back into the fold to take over an evening slot from Paul Gambaccini to the delight of his fans.
Many of his friends and colleagues have expressed their sadness at the loss of such a well-liked and professional man with Sara Cox saying “Steve was an extraordinary broadcaster, a really kind person, he was witty, he was warm, and he was a huge, huge part of the Radio 2 family, and I know my fellow DJs will all be absolutely shattered too.”
BBC director general Tim Davie said: “All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news. Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.
“He was the ultimate professional – passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners. This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio.”
The death of Steve Wright has occurred just over a month after the sad loss of another BBC Radio legend, Annie Nightingale.
