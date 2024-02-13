Trending:

Spoon showdown: Rincón de la Victoria’s tapas route

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 20:00

Rincón de la Victoria's Spoon Route Image: Shutterstock/ zi3000

TWENTY restaurants in Rincón de la Victoria are competing in the ‘Ruta de la Cuchara’ (The Route of the Spoon) from February 16 to 25. The event aims to showcase the town’s traditional stew-like dishes, offering a variety of hearty dishes from traditional Malaga cuisine to innovative fusion creations. With a prize pool totalling €3,700, the competition is fierce, with winners receiving cash prizes and trophies.

For €3, Indulge in Traditional Dishes and Drink at Participating Restaurants

For just €3, you can enjoy one of these traditional dishes paired with a drink of your choice at participating restaurants. A comprehensive guide, available in print and online, helps navigate the route, ensuring you don’t miss out on any yummy food.

From Maimones to Onion Soup: A Culinary Journey in Rincón de la Victoria

From ‘Maimones’ (a soup made with garlic, bread, and water) with poached egg and crispy Iberian ham to savoury onion soup and rich garlic soup, there’s something for everybody. The initiative not only promotes Rincón de la Victoria’s vibrant food scene but also supports the local hospitality industry. Through events like these, the town continues to establish itself as a premier destination for quality gastronomy. To find out more about the route and the participating restaurants see velezmalaga.es.

For more Axarquia news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading