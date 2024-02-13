Spoon showdown: Rincón de la Victoria’s tapas route

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 20:00

Rincón de la Victoria's Spoon Route Image: Shutterstock/ zi3000

TWENTY restaurants in Rincón de la Victoria are competing in the ‘Ruta de la Cuchara’ (The Route of the Spoon) from February 16 to 25. The event aims to showcase the town’s traditional stew-like dishes, offering a variety of hearty dishes from traditional Malaga cuisine to innovative fusion creations. With a prize pool totalling €3,700, the competition is fierce, with winners receiving cash prizes and trophies.

For €3, Indulge in Traditional Dishes and Drink at Participating Restaurants

For just €3, you can enjoy one of these traditional dishes paired with a drink of your choice at participating restaurants. A comprehensive guide, available in print and online, helps navigate the route, ensuring you don’t miss out on any yummy food.

From Maimones to Onion Soup: A Culinary Journey in Rincón de la Victoria

From ‘Maimones’ (a soup made with garlic, bread, and water) with poached egg and crispy Iberian ham to savoury onion soup and rich garlic soup, there’s something for everybody. The initiative not only promotes Rincón de la Victoria’s vibrant food scene but also supports the local hospitality industry. Through events like these, the town continues to establish itself as a premier destination for quality gastronomy. To find out more about the route and the participating restaurants see velezmalaga.es.

For more Axarquia news click here