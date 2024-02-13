Trending:

Stories with heart: Generational tales of dedication

By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 10:55

Image: Alcachofa Vega Baja / Facebook.

The Vega Baja Artichoke Association has launched the ‘Stories with Heart’ campaign, showcasing a video that shares the testimonies of three generations connected to artichoke cultivation.

The aim is to celebrate the work behind the “Joya de la Huerta” (Jewel of the Orchard).

Cayetano Murcia, affectionately known as Tano el de la Barraca, is one of the protagonists.

At 80 years old and retired, he has been involved in artichoke cultivation since his childhood, working alongside his father.

Tano speaks passionately about the garden, describing it as his life, while also emphasising the sacrifices made in the field, often unnoticed by consumers.

Reflecting on the challenges of agricultural work, Tano acknowledges, “Work in the fields is hard. Unlike other jobs, there are no set hours or days off in the garden.”

Despite the challenges, he expresses his passion for the work and his lifelong dedication to it.

