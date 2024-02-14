AC/DC rocks Sevilla: Exclusive Spanish concert

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 9:10

AC/DC's Angus Young and Brian Johnson. Credit: Luuz Ottazu/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Iconic hard rock band AC/DC is set to electrify the stage once again, embarking on a grand European tour in 2024 after a break of eight years.

The band announced the AC/DC Power Up Tour Europe 2024 on their official Twitter/X page: ‘The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can’t wait to see you all out there. Tickets on sale Feb 16.’

One Spanish concert

Notably, the band will not be playing the obvious locations such as Madrid or Barcelona, but rather Sevilla will play host to their sole performance in Spain.

The much-anticipated concert is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29 at Estadio de la Cartuja in Sevilla, a venue familiar to the band from their previous gigs in 2010 and 2016.

Tickets are poised for release on Friday, February 16, with sales kicking off at 09:45 am via livenation.es and at 10:00 am on Ticketmaster.

Ticket sales

As the band prepares to return to Spain, only the quickes- off-the-mark fans will be able to secure the much sought after places at this exclusive show. However, the ticket prices remain a mystery until the sales begin leaving many to speculate. In 2016, an AC/DC ticket was priced at €75 to €80.

The tour across Europe

AC/DC’s tour will showcase the talents of Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Stevie Young, and Matt Laug, with Chris Chaney stepping in as the new bassist.

The tour starts on May 17 in Germany, making its way through various European countries, before wrapping up on August 17 in Ireland.

The Australian band have had numerous line-up changes over the years. Scottish-born lead guitarist Angus Young has been a constant throughout, who will be 69 years old by the time the band perform in Sevilla.

The Sevilla concert promises to be a highlight, marking the band’s return to a country that has eagerly awaited their comeback.