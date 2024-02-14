Liverpool’s generous gift to Sven Goran Eriksson

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 17:37

Liverpool FC. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson announced his cancer terminal diagnosis in January, he also revealed that he still has one unfulfilled ambition: To manage Liverpool.

Seventy-six-year-old Eriksson made his prognosis public and admitted that he has ‘best case a year’ to live, but thanks to the professional football community his lifelong dream will become a reality.

On March 23, Eriksson is set to join the management team for Liverpool FC Legends in a charity match against Ajax Legends at Anfield, fulfilling his wish to be part of the club he’s always supported.

A legend among legends

‘I heard for the first time about his admiration or love for Liverpool and that he was a fan for his whole life,’ Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s current manager, said.

‘The only thing I can say is absolutely he’s very welcome to come here and he can sit in my seat in my office and do my job for a day if he wants. That’s no problem.’

This sentiment has since paved the way for Eriksson to sit shoulder to shoulder with Liverpool greats such as Ian Rush, John Barnes, and John Aldridge in the dugout, contributing to the LFC Foundation charity match’s success.

An official statement from Liverpool FC announced: ‘All connected with the club and LFC Foundation look forward to warmly welcoming LFC fan Sven and his family to Anfield – and seeing him in the dugout on the day – for a fantastic fundraising occasion.’

The news has been met with a warm seal of approval from Liverpool fans far and wide: ‘Our boss, LFC management, our fans and also the rival team fans who campaigned for this to happen, THANK YOU everybody. . . as Mr klopp always use to say, there are things in life that’s much bigger than the football… humanity matters. Happy for Mr Sven-Goran Eriksson.’

Another posted: ‘I’m so glad we’ve done this, he really deserves this,’ while one person simple put: ‘He’ll never walk alone’

Charity at heart

The match, presented by AXA, Liverpool’s official training partner, wasn’t just a nostalgic trip down memory lane but also a significant fundraiser.

The event promises to channel all proceeds directly to the LFC Foundation and its associated charities.

Previous encounters against Manchester United and Celtic have already raised an impressive £1.45 million, underscoring the foundation’s critical role across the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

Impressive line-up

The initial squad announcement has ignited excitement, featuring stalwarts like Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld, Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, and Djibril Cisse.

Notably, Ryan Babel will play a unique role, appearing for both teams during the match. As the event nears, fans are eagerly awaiting further announcements, keen to discover which other legends will take to the pitch.

The gesture extended to Eriksson by Liverpool will ensure his managerial debut, albeit brief, is as memorable as the club’s rich legacy.