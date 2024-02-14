Tiger Woods splits with Nike to form own sports brand

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 10:23

Image of Tiger Woods. Credit: KA Sports Photos from Hanover, MD, USA/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

After a long and lucrative 27-year partnership, Tiger Woods and Nike went their separate ways earlier this year.

A new chapter has opened up for the champion golfer as he and sports giant Nike concluded their long-standing collaboration worth a staggering $500 million, on January 8.

Tiger Woods is now embarking on a fresh venture by introducing his own clothing line, Sun Day Red, in collaboration with TaylorMade, a brand known for its golf equipment expertise.

This move mirrors the footsteps of other sports luminaries like Michael Jordan and American soccer player Megan Rapinoe, who have also launched their own clothing brands.

Sun Day Red: The future of golf apparel?

The upcoming Sun Day Red brand is set to cater to men, women, and children alike. Although the launch date for the first collection remains under wraps, the brand’s website teases ‘Coming May 01.’

Golf enthusiasts will soon witness the 15-time Major champion adorned in attire distinctly different from his iconic red Nike shirt.

A post on Woods’ Twitter/X excitingly announced: ‘It started with a passion. The passion of competing. Of competing against ourselves. The field. The course. Life. Out of that passion,

Sun Day Red rises.’

But what exactly is the significance behind the new name? TaylorMade CEO David Abeles told the New York Times; ‘Sunday red is the color that Mr. Woods has made very famous on Sundays,’

A legacy reimagined

Since their first collaboration in 1996, Tiger Woods and Nike have been synonymous, starting with a $40 million deal.

Their partnership saw several renewals. In 2000, Woods renewed his deal with Nike for $85 million, making it the largest golf sponsorship deal at the time.

Despite his retirement phases, Nike stood by Woods when other sponsors hesitated, showcasing a steadfast support system for the golfer.

Meanwhile, 48-year-oldWoods’ influence in the sport continues to grow, evident from his recent appointment to the PGA’s governing board on August 2, 2023. This role accentuates Woods’ contribution towards making the PGA a player-centric organisation.

Tiger Woods’ transition from Nike to launching Sun Day Red with TaylorMade marks a significant move in his illustrious career.

As the golfing community awaits the unveiling of Sun Day Red, Woods’ journey from a sporting legend to a lifestyle brand pioneer is a testament to his enduring influence in the world of sports and fashion.