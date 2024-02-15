Spain sees record population growth

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 20:25

Image of a busy street. Credit: blvdone/Shutterstock.com

Spain’s National Institute of Statistics (INE) has revealed that the country’s population grew by half a million in 2023.

As of January 1, 2024, the total number of residents in Spain was recorded at 48,592,909. This number marks an increase of 507,548 people compared to the previous year.

The growth, albeit slightly less than in 2022, was primarily fuelled by the influx of individuals from other countries, which now total 8,775,213, accounting for 18.05 per cent of the overall population.

The dynamics of nationality and immigration

The detailed breakdown shows that there were 42,101,407 Spanish nationals and 6,491,502 people of other nationalities living in Spain.

This discrepancy is attributed to the naturalisation process. In the last quarter of 2023 alone, the population rose by 85,870, with a significant majority being foreign nationals. Colombians, Venezuelans, and Moroccans were among the top nationalities arriving in Spain, whereas Spaniards led the numbers in emigration.

Regional highlights and demographic details

With regard to demographics, the gender split across the entire population was fairly even, with women making up exactly 51 per cent. However, the foreign national population showed a slight male majority.

The number of households in Spain also saw an increase, reaching 19,346,386 by the beginning of 2024. Andalucia remained the most populous region with 8,620,120 inhabitants, followed closely by Catalonia (8,021,049), Madrid (7,000,621), and the Valencian Community with 5,316,478.

This comprehensive overview showcases not just Spain’s growing diversity but also its evolving demographic landscape. It underscores the significant impact of immigration on the country’s population dynamics, shaping a modern Spain that continues to attract people from across the globe.