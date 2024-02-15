By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 18:27

Spins Like UFO: World's first flying coin unveiled at World Money Fair 2024. Image: Mennica Polska

Once again, the European mint Mennica Polska has caught attention with a groundbreaking innovation: the world’s first flying coin.

Unveiled at the Technical Forum in Berlin during the World Money Fair 2024, the prototype named UFO MP-1766 is no ordinary currency.

This extraordinary coin seems to defy gravity, hovering in mid-air while spinning like a futuristic alien spacecraft.

Its luminescent appearance, achieved through fluorescent paint, adds to its mystique.

The coin’s magic lies in a built-in motor that generates a magnetic field between the coin and a special base below, keeping it suspended in the air and allowing it to spin freely.

Despite its whimsical nature, the UFO MP-1766 holds legal tender status with a value of 2.69 euros, though its collectable value is expected to surpass that amount.

The number 1766 in its name pays homage to the founding year of the Mint of Poland and also represents the value of 1,766 Cameroonian francs, approximately equivalent to 2.69 euros.

Interestingly, the coin was commissioned by the Bank of Cameroon, as only national central banks have the authority to introduce new currency.