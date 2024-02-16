Unveiling Easter’s pagan roots

By John Ensor •
Published: 16 Feb 2024
An Easter bunny.
Credit: Ventura/Shutterstock.com
Easter, widely regarded as Christianity’s principal celebration, intriguingly merges religious fervour with an array of secular traditions.
Why do symbols such as hot cross buns and Easter eggs share the stage with the resurrection of Jesus Christ?
Easter’s timing, aligning with spring’s renewal, invites a blend of Christian and pagan traditions. As ‘An Encyclopedia of Religion’ by Ferm reveals, ‘Pagan practices were introduced into the Christian observance of Easter at an early age…the New Year and the creation of the world were celebrated in ancient times by an exchange of gifts (Easter eggs) and by generous hospitality to friends, to the poor, and so forth.’
The very name ‘Easter’ itself traces back to pagan origins. An eighteenth-century Catholic scholar, a Benedictine monk, noted, ‘Easter is a word of Saxon origin; and imports a goddess of the Saxons, or rather, of the East, Estera, in honour of whom sacrifices being annually offered about the Passover time of the year (spring), the name became attached by association of ideas to the Christian festival of the resurrection which happened at the time of Passover.’
The Encyclopædia Britannica says: ‘The English name Easter is of uncertain origin; the Anglo-Saxon priest Venerable Bede in the 8th century derived it from the Anglo-Saxon spring goddess Eostre.’ Others link the name to Astarte, the Phoenician fertility goddess who had the Babylonian counterpart Ishtar.
Easter’s rich tapestry weaves together threads of ancient fertility rites, theories about the cosmos, and Christian beliefs, revealing a fascinating interplay between pagan traditions and the celebration of Christ’s resurrection.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
