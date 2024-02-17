Easter Saturday spectacular

By Anna Akopyan •
BARC Easter Celebration
The Alicante charity organisation, BARC (Buscot Animal Rescue Concern) is holding an Easter celebration on March 30 in Cinco Hermanos restaurant.
Beginning on Saturday at 19.30, BARC invites guests with purchased tickets to enjoy a three-course menu with wine, live music, raffles and an Easter bonnet competition.
The live music will include a variety of Spanish and English songs by Laura Marco and Juan Taramcon. Cinco Hermanos offer a great selection of Mediterranean and traditional Spanish dishes.
BARC is an animal rescue centre in Alicante, Costa Blanca. Over the last six years, they have rescued and provided homes and rehabilitation to over 1,000 animals in the region.
The organisation centres on rescuing, caring for and rehoming lost, abandoned or abused animals. With this Easter event, the community emphasises the importance of animals in our lives and reminds us not to take them for granted. Come and celebrate Easter, with the chance to win prizes and support the local animal shelter.
