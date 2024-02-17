New eco-promenade set to transform Mar Menor’s shoreline

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 8:31
Cartagena's Eco Path
Image: Shutterstock/ Siro_Rodenas
A new eco-friendly promenade linking Playa Honda and Villas Caravaning along the Mar Menor shoreline is planned to be ready by the summer. The Cartagena City Council’s contracting board has proposed awarding the project to Obras y Estudios Jima with a budget of €224,576, with a three-month timeline for completion.
The project involves adapting the coastal stretch and creating an eco-friendly pedestrian pathway that allows people to explore the landscape and natural heritage of the area on foot. Beatriz Sánchez del Álamo, the Tourism delegate councillor, highlighted that environmentally friendly construction methods will be employed, supervised by the state, as the site falls within the maritime-terrestrial public domain. Get ready to enjoy the scenic beauty and natural wonders along this rejuvenated coastline pathway this summer!
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.