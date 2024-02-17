New eco-promenade set to transform Mar Menor’s shoreline

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 8:31

A new eco-friendly promenade linking Playa Honda and Villas Caravaning along the Mar Menor shoreline is planned to be ready by the summer. The Cartagena City Council’s contracting board has proposed awarding the project to Obras y Estudios Jima with a budget of €224,576, with a three-month timeline for completion.

Exploring Nature: Scenic Pathway to Unveil Mar Menor’s Wonders

The project involves adapting the coastal stretch and creating an eco-friendly pedestrian pathway that allows people to explore the landscape and natural heritage of the area on foot. Beatriz Sánchez del Álamo, the Tourism delegate councillor, highlighted that environmentally friendly construction methods will be employed, supervised by the state, as the site falls within the maritime-terrestrial public domain. Get ready to enjoy the scenic beauty and natural wonders along this rejuvenated coastline pathway this summer!

