Sanchez visits Alicante to guarantee water supply

By John Ensor • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 16:53

Pedro Sanchez at the Acuamed desalination plant. Credit: Pool Moncloa/Fernando Calvo

How reliable is the Spanish Prime Minister’s promise to ensure water for all its citizens while facing a critical water shortage?

On a recent visit to the Acuamed desalination plant in Torrevieja, Alicante—Europe’s largest—Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez highlighted the government’s unwavering dedication to securing water supply for every Spaniard and addressing the persistent issue of drought.

The prime minister’s commitment underscored the government’s approach that places water policies at the forefront of its agenda to combat drought and climate change effects.

Government’s triple-pronged strategy

Pedro Sanchez detailed a strategy rooted in ‘Solidarity, planning and science in the face of denialism to address one of the biggest challenges we have as a country, which is drought and mitigation and adaptation to the effects of climate change.’

‘This Government has been working and will continue to do so, with social and territorial commitment, to guarantee the supply of water for human consumption and for the irrigation of our countryside; with determination and without hiding behind excuses of competence’,

Sanchez asserted. He emphasised the collective and global nature of the drought issue, promising collaboration to ensure water access across regions.

Investing in water infrastructure

The government’s proactive stance includes a significant financial commitment, with the Third Cycle Hydrological Plans allocating €23 billion by 2027 for drought mitigation.

These plans include 6,600 actions, such as modernising agricultural land to benefit nearly 20,000 farmers. Specifically, desalination projects in Alicante, Murcia, and Almeria will see investments of €813 million.

Sanchez criticised ‘denialist discourses’ for ignoring the realities of climate change, highlighting the €2.2 billion already invested since 2018 in combatting the climate emergency.

Enhancing desalination capacity

The expansion of the Torrevieja desalination facility, approved by the Council of Ministers, will boost its output by 50 per cent to 120 cubic hectometres annually.

This enhancement not only addresses immediate water scarcity concerns but also supports regional aquifers and agriculture. A new photovoltaic park will further green the plant’s operations, reducing the cost of desalinated water by approximately four cents per cubic metre.

In an era where climate change impacts are undeniable, Spain’s commitment to water sustainability sets a formidable example.