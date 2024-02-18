By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 19:00
Breaking barriers: Torrevieja University Hospital launches video interpretation in sign language. Image: GVAdsTorrevieja / Facebook.
The University Hospital of Torrevieja has launched a new video interpretation service in sign language, accessible via tablets, specifically for people with hearing disabilities.
This service is now offered in most public healthcare facilities under the Ministry of Health.
With this service, deaf individuals can communicate effectively with doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff using real-time sign language interpreters through video calls.
This move highlights the hospital’s commitment to inclusivity and ensuring equal access to healthcare for everyone, regardless of their hearing abilities.
The introduction of this technology addresses the communication challenges often faced by deaf individuals in healthcare settings, where clear communication is crucial for accurate diagnosis and treatment.
Jorge Lopez, the head of Quality at the Torrevieja health department, stressed the hospital’s dedication to patient-centred care, saying, “This improves the quality of care and directly benefits the patient.”
He added, “Introducing this video interpretation service strengthens our commitment to ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their hearing abilities, can access high-quality healthcare.”
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
