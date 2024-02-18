By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 14:52

Family fun fiesta: Support the Movers & Shakers charity. Image: Association of Movers & Shakers.

Looking for some family fun for a good cause?

Head over to O’Brien’s Bar & Restaurant El Raso, located at Plaça la Figuera, 5, Urbanisation El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, on Sunday, February 25, from 1 to 5 PM for a fun-filled charity event!

There will be plenty of activities to enjoy, including Music Bingo with Lianne, crafts hosted by the Crafty Club, and horse rides supported by the Las Palmeras Equestrian Centre.

You can also enjoy live music from the Costa Blanca Singers.

All the money raised from this event will support The Movers & Shakers, a registered charity in the Costa Blanca region.

Food and drinks will be available all day, including Sunday Roast Specials and the regular menu.

If you’d like to book a stall or reserve a table, send a message or call (+34) 656322265.

The Association of Movers and Shakers is made up of volunteers who rely on the kindness of local people through donations and fundraising events.

Formerly known as the Huntington’s Disease Association and now operating as the Association of Movers & Shakers, they have been assisting individuals and families affected by neurological diseases like Huntington’s Disease, Ataxia, Motor Neurone Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and Parkinson’s Disease since April 2017.

Neurological diseases can have a profound impact on individuals and their families. It’s not just the person with the illness who needs support, but also their caregivers who play a crucial role in their care.