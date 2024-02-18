Forest Observatories in Valencian Community

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 12:25
Forests in the Valencian region
Credit: Generalitat Valenciana, Facebook
Forest Observations of the Valencian region have begun this month, detecting forest fires before they develop.
The Ministry of Justice and Interior, has put in motion the Forest Observatories in the Valencian Community, to prevent the increase in fires.
The absence of precipitation and the rise in temperatures in recent months have increased the chances of forest fires.
Because the Valencian Community has a forest area of 1.3 million hectares, with 56 per cent of the region´s surface being forest land, Generalitat has prioritised this observation.
The Forest Observatories can detect a forest fire in its initial phases, from many kilometres away, and can notify the extinguishing team. The detection is based on a network of 6 surveillance observatories from which the appearances of smoke and their locations are easily communicated to the provincial fire prevention centres.
In this way, the extinguishing efforts begin as soon as possible and immensely increase the probability of containing the fire, reducing the harm done to citizens and the nature of the region.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.