Forest Observatories in Valencian Community

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 12:25

Forests in the Valencian region Credit: Generalitat Valenciana, Facebook

Forest Observations of the Valencian region have begun this month, detecting forest fires before they develop.

The Ministry of Justice and Interior, has put in motion the Forest Observatories in the Valencian Community, to prevent the increase in fires.

The absence of precipitation and the rise in temperatures in recent months have increased the chances of forest fires.

Because the Valencian Community has a forest area of 1.3 million hectares, with 56 per cent of the region´s surface being forest land, Generalitat has prioritised this observation.

The Forest Observatories can detect a forest fire in its initial phases, from many kilometres away, and can notify the extinguishing team. The detection is based on a network of 6 surveillance observatories from which the appearances of smoke and their locations are easily communicated to the provincial fire prevention centres.

In this way, the extinguishing efforts begin as soon as possible and immensely increase the probability of containing the fire, reducing the harm done to citizens and the nature of the region.