By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 15:00
Harmonies at the Norwegian Church. Image: Costa Blanca International Concert Band.
This time, they’ll be taking the stage at the Norwegian Church located at Calle Ravel 4, El Chapperal, Torrevieja, on Tuesday, March 5, starting at 7:00 PM.
Audience members can enjoy an entertainment-filled evening filled with a varied selection of music, including pieces from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Jurassic Park,” a medley of Beatles songs, “Les Miserables,” and many more.
The band, comprising musicians from Spain, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, and the UK, is excited to showcase their talent and entertain the audience with their diverse repertoire.
To join the fun, grab your €15 tickets by calling (+34) 966 789 296 or visiting the Norwegian Church website at www.sjomannskirken.no/Torrevieja.
If you’re interested in joining the band as a musician, they are always looking for new players to join their ranks. You can contact Graham at (+34) 711 056 343 or email him at robinsongraham256@googlemail.com.
Alternatively, you can attend one of their rehearsals held downstairs at the library in San Miguel from 4:00 PM to 7 PM.
You will be warmly welcomed into the group.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.