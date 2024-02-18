The Costa Blanca International Concert Band is gearing up for their first concert of 2024, following the success of its previous performance in San Miguel.

This time, they’ll be taking the stage at the Norwegian Church located at Calle Ravel 4, El Chapperal, Torrevieja, on Tuesday, March 5, starting at 7:00 PM.

Audience members can enjoy an entertainment-filled evening filled with a varied selection of music, including pieces from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Jurassic Park,” a medley of Beatles songs, “Les Miserables,” and many more.

The band, comprising musicians from Spain, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, and the UK, is excited to showcase their talent and entertain the audience with their diverse repertoire.

To join the fun, grab your €15 tickets by calling (+34) 966 789 296 or visiting the Norwegian Church website at www.sjomannskirken.no/Torrevieja.

If you’re interested in joining the band as a musician, they are always looking for new players to join their ranks. You can contact Graham at (+34) 711 056 343 or email him at robinsongraham256@googlemail.com.

Alternatively, you can attend one of their rehearsals held downstairs at the library in San Miguel from 4:00 PM to 7 PM.

You will be warmly welcomed into the group.