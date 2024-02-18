The Lionesses are coming to Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 8:50

Photo: Facebook / Marbella Football Centre

England’s women’s football squad is coming to Marbella to train as they prepare for the Euro 2025 qualifying rounds.

The team that made the World Cup finals, accompanied by the under-23 team, will arrive on February 19 in Marbella at the Marbella Football Centre. The centre is recognised as one of the best high performance centres to carry out training camps and pre-seasons for professional football teams.

The centre is playing host to a total of 60 teams from northern Europe as Marbella becomes the capital of women’s football in February with the celebration of the Marbella Week of Football for Absolute and Under-23 National Teams.

Get tickets for the matches

The England women’s squad will also be playing in two friendly matches at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador in Algeciras. The first match is against Austria on Friday February 23 at 8.45pm, followed by a match against Italy on Tuesday February 27 at 6 pm. Tickets for these fixtures can be found on the Algeciras CF website.

“This will be our starting point to prepare for the Euro qualifying campaign beginning in April, so there’s no time to waste in February”, said England’s head coach Sarina Wiegman.

The under-23 squad will also train in Marbella alongside the the reigning Euro champions. The under-23s will play Spain on Thursday February 22 at midday at the Marbella Football Centre before taking on the Netherlands on Monday February 26 at 1pm at the Puerto Banús Football Centre.

For Marbella’s foreign community this is a great opportunity to see the England women’s team in action and to give them some local support.