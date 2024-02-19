Ilia Topuria, 2024 UFC Winner

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 15:35
Ilia Topuria with a Spanish flag
Credit: Ilia Topuria, Facebook
Ilia Topuria, the featherweight champion from Alicante, came out as the winner of UFC 198 on February 18, 2024.
Also known as “The Killer”, Ilia Topuria has Georgian origins but has resided in Alicante since he was 15 years old.
It was in Alicante´s Climent Club, where his professional training began, as he later moved forward to enter local competitions.
After his victory in the 2023 ESPN tournament (a Spanish sports television channel), he expressed his feelings of belonging in Spain, stating to the ESPN Network, “I feel super Spanish and I also feel Georgian. It’s like having two children.”
Topuria continues to use his successes to invite the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) to be held in Spain, requesting a “home” event in Alicante.
After beating Bryce Mitchell in London, he claimed: “I want the UFC to go to Spain,” and indeed, the sportsman upholds the flag of Spain in every one of his competitions, even though he officially represents his home country, Georgia.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
