Mallorca’s fabric tradition seeks EU protection

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 15:32

Mallorcan artisan's seek EU recognition. Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

In an unprecedented initiative, the Council of Mallorca, together with the island’s last standing language fabric producers, is embarking on a crucial journey to Brussels.

The visit, which will take place on Wednesday, February 21, will aim to secure the future of a unique Mallorcan heritage through the establishment of a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) at the European Parliament.

This effort comes in the wake of a new EU regulation allowing artisanal products to receive PGI status, previously just reserved for food items.

The three companies, Teixits Vicens, Teixits Bujosa, and Teixits Riera, represent the pinnacle of a craft facing existential threats from dwindling successors and the influx of imitation goods.

Antonia Roca, Vice-President of the Council and Minister of Culture and Heritage, highlighted the critical nature of this initiative, stating, ‘the tradition faces significant challenges such as the lack of generational relief and unfair competition from imported products which, in many cases, are direct imitations and do not respect the artisanal origin.

‘This is why we need to promote protection measures that ensure the continuity and recognition of the fabric of languages, which is already exclusive to Mallorca.’

The delegation’s Brussels agenda is packed with strategic engagements, including meetings with influential MEPs and a conference at the European Parliament to advocate for the protection of language fabrics.

These discussions are pivotal in framing the narrative around the craft’s importance and securing the backing needed to formalise its protection.

This move by the Council of Mallorca is a testament to the island’s commitment to its cultural and artisanal legacy. It not only seeks to safeguard the livelihoods of current producers but also to inspire future generations to continue this distinctive craft.

With the potential PGI status on the horizon, Mallorca stands on the cusp of ensuring that its language fabrics gain the recognition and protection they rightfully deserve, heralding a new chapter in the preservation of the island’s rich textile tradition.