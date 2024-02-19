By Anna Ellis •
Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 7:46
Santa Pola elevates safety measures with high-tech checkpoint. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
On February 18, the Santa Pola Local Police officially inaugurated a new checkpoint situated opposite the Gran Alacant Shopping Centre.
At the inauguration, both children and adults were introduced to the new security measures aimed at enhancing citizen safety. These include a drone, smart cameras, a canine service, and an emergency app.
The checkpoint is positioned on Avenida Finlandia, positioned between the access road to Gran Alacant from National Highway 332 and the shopping centre.
Its prominent location ensures visibility from all directions.
During the event, the Santa Pola Local Police showcased their latest technological tools, including a drone, intelligent surveillance cameras, and a new mobile app designed to facilitate emergency notifications from citizens.
Additionally, the event featured the presence of canine police officers.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.