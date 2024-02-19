By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Feb 2024 • 7:46

Santa Pola elevates safety measures with high-tech checkpoint. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

On February 18, the Santa Pola Local Police officially inaugurated a new checkpoint situated opposite the Gran Alacant Shopping Centre.

At the inauguration, both children and adults were introduced to the new security measures aimed at enhancing citizen safety. These include a drone, smart cameras, a canine service, and an emergency app.

The checkpoint is positioned on Avenida Finlandia, positioned between the access road to Gran Alacant from National Highway 332 and the shopping centre.

Its prominent location ensures visibility from all directions.

During the event, the Santa Pola Local Police showcased their latest technological tools, including a drone, intelligent surveillance cameras, and a new mobile app designed to facilitate emergency notifications from citizens.

Additionally, the event featured the presence of canine police officers.