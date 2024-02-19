Southern Spain joins forces to protect water supply

By Catherine McGeer •
Southern Spain Collaborate for Water Supply
IN a strategic move, the Murcia Region, the Valencian Community, and Andalucia are jointly urging the Ministry for Ecological Transition to ensure the collaborative future of the Tajo-Segura water transfer.
The three regions in Southern Spain are teaming up to make sure they have enough water for the future by asking the government to create rules for sharing water through the Tajo-Segura system. They hope to avoid disagreements as the situation in the Andalucia Region demands swift action.
In the month of February, they will check and decide on rules about how much water can be moved. They are hoping for an agreement across the board. Their appeal includes a request for the creation of an internal technical working group to propose a solution within three months.
Furthermore, the regions stress the integration of the Tajo-Guadiana transfer into the new rules to safeguard Segura’s water flows. They advocate for objective decision-making based on technical criteria, aiming for legal, hydraulic, economic, and social stability, minimising direct Ministry intervention. They’re asking for clear rules based on facts, so the water levels are stable for everyone in southern Spain.
