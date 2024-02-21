By Anna Ellis •
Published: 21 Feb 2024
Alicante's Holy Week: Crowned Virgin of Sorrows takes centre stage. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.
The Crowned Virgin of Sorrows has been chosen as the focal point of the poster for Holy Week 2024.
Painted by Andalusian artist Pedro Castro, the allegorical composition in oil on canvas depicts the seven sorrows of the Virgin, set against the backdrop of the Castle of Santa Barbara.
Castro emphasized that the image of the Crowned Virgin of Sorrows is closely linked to the significance of Holy Week in Alicante. The predominant colour in the painting is white, symbolising purity, which is evident in the angels, roses, and the Virgin’s face.
The depiction of Alicante is represented by the silhouette of the Santa Bárbara Castle and the blue-toned sky.
The painting, measuring 116 by 73 centimetres, draws inspiration from the techniques of renowned artists.
The Holy Virgin is positioned at the centre of the composition, surrounded by scenes depicting her seven sorrows, creating a circular arrangement.
Castro’s approach involves reinterpreting the works of masters such as Murillo, Goya, Rizi, and Caravaggio to capture the essence of these sorrowful moments.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
