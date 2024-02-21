By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 21:39

The Clot de Galvany natural area in Elche recently welcomed the release of 20 new grey teal specimens.

This marks a significant effort to protect this endangered species, which is Europe’s most endangered duck.

These birds originated from captive breeding at the “La Granja” Fauna Recovery Centre in El Saler.

Since 2020, a total of 136 waterfowl have been introduced, with these 20 additions being the latest.

The primary aim of this initiative is to ensure the successful integration of grey teal into the area.

To facilitate their adaptation to the environment, a large cage was installed in the ponds for a week before their release. Additionally, supplementary food will be provided for a period to support their transition.

Nests have also been constructed in the water to protect the chicks from potential predators, thereby enhancing their chances of survival and enabling reproduction in a natural setting.

El Hondo currently serves as the primary refuge and stronghold for this endangered duck species, boasting the largest population not only in Spain but also in Europe.