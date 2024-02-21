By Anna Ellis •
Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 21:39
The Clot de Galvany natural area in Elche recently welcomed the release of 20 new grey teal specimens.
This marks a significant effort to protect this endangered species, which is Europe’s most endangered duck.
These birds originated from captive breeding at the “La Granja” Fauna Recovery Centre in El Saler.
Since 2020, a total of 136 waterfowl have been introduced, with these 20 additions being the latest.
The primary aim of this initiative is to ensure the successful integration of grey teal into the area.
To facilitate their adaptation to the environment, a large cage was installed in the ponds for a week before their release. Additionally, supplementary food will be provided for a period to support their transition.
Nests have also been constructed in the water to protect the chicks from potential predators, thereby enhancing their chances of survival and enabling reproduction in a natural setting.
El Hondo currently serves as the primary refuge and stronghold for this endangered duck species, boasting the largest population not only in Spain but also in Europe.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.