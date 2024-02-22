APAA Nerja: Transforming abandoned tails into happy tales

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 15:45

From Rescue to Forever Homes Image: APAA Nerja

IN a heartwarming initiative, APAA Nerja, a registered animal rescue charity, is making strides in rescuing and rehoming abandoned and abused dogs in the Nerja area. Committed to their cause, APAA volunteers dedicate their time and effort to bring about happy endings for deserving canine companions.

Committed Volunteers Dedicated to Canine Companions

The organisation keeps the community informed about their noble work, and upcoming events and introduces the dogs in need of adoption or foster care. One highlight of their efforts is the ‘meet and greet’ sessions held at Balcon de Nerja, where potential adopters can interact with the dogs looking for a forever home.

‘Meet and Greet’ Sessions at Balcon de Nerja: Connecting Dogs with Forever Homes

For a glimpse into the success stories and the upcoming dates for their ‘meet and greets’, head over to their Facebook page, where tales of rescued dogs finding their happily-ever-after homes unfold. APAA Nerja‘s unwavering dedication showcases the positive impact a committed group can have on the lives of our four-legged friends.

