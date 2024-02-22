APAA Nerja: Transforming abandoned tails into happy tales

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 15:45
From Rescue to Forever Homes
Image: APAA Nerja
IN a heartwarming initiative, APAA Nerja, a registered animal rescue charity, is making strides in rescuing and rehoming abandoned and abused dogs in the Nerja area. Committed to their cause, APAA volunteers dedicate their time and effort to bring about happy endings for deserving canine companions.
The organisation keeps the community informed about their noble work, and upcoming events and introduces the dogs in need of adoption or foster care. One highlight of their efforts is the ‘meet and greet’ sessions held at Balcon de Nerja, where potential adopters can interact with the dogs looking for a forever home.
For a glimpse into the success stories and the upcoming dates for their ‘meet and greets’, head over to their Facebook page, where tales of rescued dogs finding their happily-ever-after homes unfold. APAA Nerja‘s unwavering dedication showcases the positive impact a committed group can have on the lives of our four-legged friends.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.