Calpe invests €150,000 to renovate its streets

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 15:41

Renovating the streets of Calpe Credit: Calpe Council

On February 22, the Calpe City Council began to carry out the installation of new urban furniture, upgrading its streets with an investment of €150,000.

This is the largest investment of the past few years into the town´s designs and utilities, opening the spring and summer seasons to wider visitation.

The reformation includes the creation of new public roads, parks and garden spaces, giving life to approximately 100 new plants in Calpe.

The natural recreational areas will be refined with new picnic tables and hammocks, promoting local outdoor activities.

The Municipal brigades have already begun installing the material on the streets, including an addition of around 90 litter bins and 39 benches, working towards a more sustainable and pleasant environment.

The Mayor, Ana Sala, expressed her determination to improve the lives of Calpe´s residents: “It was an urgent need to carry out this renovation of urban furniture, especially in those elements that were deteriorated by the passage of time.”