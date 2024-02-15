Calpe House of Culture Activities

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 14:30

Casa de Cultura Credit: http://www.calp.es

CALPE ‘Casa de Cultura’ (House of Culture), welcomed more than 23,000 people over the past year, with 151 activities held at the facility.

The Department of Culture has published the annual report of the activities held throughout 2023 and this shows that a total of 23,915 people attended the centre throughout the year, enjoying some of the multiple activities organized by the Department.

A total of 151 activities were offered in 2023, of which 11 were children’s theatre performances, 8 adult theatre performances and 4 magic shows. According to the report, 49 concerts and 4 dance shows were held in 2023, and 61 other activities including exhibitions, conferences and presentations. In addition, there were 12 screenings of “Cinema a la Mar”.

To all this were added activities held outside the facilities of the Casa de Cultura such as “Art al Carrer”, (street art) the Outdoor Painting Contest and exhibitions of outdoor photography.

The Councillor for Culture, Guillermo Sendra, has expressed his satisfaction with the results, especially the large influx of spectators, and emphasised his conviction that “these figures will be surpassed during the year 2024, where the House of Culture’s programme will be broader and more diverse, focusing on quality in music, theatre, dance and family shows.”