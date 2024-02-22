Easter 2024: Domestic Travel

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 7:30
Semana Santa (The Holy Week) in Marina Baixa
Credit: Ahora Marina Baixa, Facebook
Semana Santa (The Holy Week) celebration of 2024 expects a rise in domestic tourism across Spain.
The Spanish Ministry of Tourism, has estimated that over two million people will opt for domestic tourism during March of this year.
The Vice Minister of Tourism, Reizel Vilorio, indicated that the majority of travellers make vacation decisions according to their budget.
Considering the financial losses during the Pandemic and a higher rate of unemployment in Spain, there is a rising popularity of domestic travel nationwide.
Semana Santa (The Holy Week) lasts from March 24 until March 30 and is expected to boost the national economy.
In this season, the main attraction places remain to be locations with beaches, mountains, animals and religious landmarks.
Spain is renowned as one of the top locations for Easter: the annual event is held on the streets of almost every town in the country.
There have been numerous historic moments, such as the gathering of 50,000 people in Seville for the Semana Santa and Spain is expected to receive an impressive amount of native visitors this year.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
