The last Sister Amparo preaches in Villajoyosa

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 10:51

Sister Amparo in Villajoyosa Credit: Villajoyosa Council, Facebook

Sister Amparo, the last mother superior of the Asilo Santa Marta Hospital commits to the Holy Week of 2024 in Villajoyosa.

The town of Villajoyosa has historically celebrated Semana Santa (The Holy Week) with festive splendour.

Sister Amparo, the last Mother Superior of the Salesian Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, has dedicated her life to the congregation, which has been caring for the elderly and sick for 131 years until last summer.

The congregation is now managed by the Asilo Santa Maria Hospital but Sister Amparo remains an important local figure.

On February 23, she preached alongside the Mayor Board of Brotherhoods and is to join the Mayor in the annunciation of Semana Santa on March 9.

At the 8 pm meeting in the Don Pedro room on the Barbera estate, the president of the Board of Holy Week Brotherhoods, and the Festival Council, will award prizes to the winner of the Holy Week 2024 photography contest, Antonio Mingot and other local artists.