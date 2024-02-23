Elderly British tourist killed in Canary Islands

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 12:30

Costa Teguise , Lanzarote. Credit: Miguel Mendez/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

News is just emerging of a British tourist who was involved in a fatal accident while on holiday in the Canary Islands

On Wednesday, February 21, in the resort of Lanzarote, a British holidaymaker’s life was tragically cut short. The incident took place just after 9:00 am, and involved an 83-year-old British woman in Costa Teguise.

She was critically injured when struck by a bus and later succumbed to her injuries at the Jose Molina Orosa Hospital in Lanzarote’s capital, Arrecife.

Immediate aftermath and emergency response

A statement from a regional emergency coordination centre spokesperson announced: ‘A woman run over by a bus in Lanzarote has been taken to Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital with serious multiple injuries.

‘The first alert was received at 9:08 am on Wednesday, saying a traffic accident had occurred in the municipality of Teguise and a person had been injured.’

The elderly victim was urgently attended to by paramedics before being hospitalised in a critical state. Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead later that day, in a confirmation that came from the hospital officials.

Investigations underway

The circumstances surrounding the accident have prompted an investigation, led by the Teguise Town Hall police. They aim to present their findings to an investigating magistrate, looking at every detail of the incident.

Reports from locals suggest the bus, operated by a private company yet serving as public transport, might have been speeding. However, these claims await official verification.

The bus driver has not been detained but is due to be interviewed as part of the investigation, with the bus also being checked for any mechanical issues.

It remains unclear if the deceased was accompanied at the time of the accident. The British national’s identity has yet to be disclosed by authorities.