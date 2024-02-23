Major overhaul for Palma Airport workers

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 16:35

Palma de Mallorca Airport. Credit: Kapustin Igor/Shutterstock.com

Over 400 ground handling staff at Palma airport are facing significant changes as they transition to new employers.

This shift comes after Aena‘s decision last September to award ground service licenses to Swissport, Menzies, and Globalia’s Groundforce.

The move affects employees formerly with Acciona and Iberia, marking a significant overhaul in the airport’s operational landscape.

Acciona’s departure as a service provider means its 300 workers are now finding new roles, primarily with Swissport, but also with Groundforce and British company, Menzies. Menzies’ arrival in Spain adds a fresh dynamic to the sector.

For Iberia staff, a voluntary relocation process is wrapping up, with around 130 workers choosing to join the new license holders.

This reassignment is part of a wider trend across Spanish airports, impacting staff in Ibiza, Malaga, Alicante, Barcelona, and Bilbao.

The changes are a direct response to the evolving needs of the industry and aim to maintain high service standards at these crucial transport hubs.

By March 12, these transitions will be complete, aligning with the new seven-year term for ground handling services. This period will see the renewal of 41 licenses covering a range of services from baggage handling to cargo operations.

The reshuffle isn’t just about changing logos, it’s a strategic move to optimise operations and enhance efficiency at Palma airport.

Following a strike in January, Iberia has committed to forming a new company under the IAG group to retain over 300 staff. This subsidiary will focus on providing essential ground services to airlines such as British Airways, Aer Lingus, Air Nostrum, Vueling and Iberia, ensuring a smooth continuation of operations.

This transition represents a pivotal moment for Palma airport, reflecting the broader shifts within the aviation industry.

As these workers adapt to their new roles, the move promises to bring fresh energy and expertise to Palma’s ground services, ultimately benefiting passengers and airlines alike.