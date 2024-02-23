The best crisps in Spain are from Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 9:23

Paco Jose's shop Photo: Facebook / Paco José

You’re on holiday, you open a beer, go out onto the terrace and enjoy the cool drink with some crisps. Crunchyand completely addictive.

Spain is a great producer of potato crisps and, specifically in Malaga, one of the best on the market according to experts in the field, where they detail that the five leading potato crisps in Spain as reported in El País, are:Bonilla a la Vista (A Coruña), La Montaña (Madrid), Vallucas (Cantabria), Sarriegui (Guipúzcoa) and Paco José in Malaga.

Potato crisps are, without a doubt, a symbol in Malaga, where there are numerous companies that are dedicated to their production. Among them, the Paco José freiduría stands out and has been making them for more than 45 years. In fact, they supply a good number of supermarkets and bars.

It is an icon in the capital, in the centre of Malaga, Paco José’s charismatic shop located in Calle Sebastian Souvirón, near the Atarazanas market is one of the oldest and most photographed in the area.