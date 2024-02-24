Better healthcare in Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 14:15

La Carihuela health centre Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

Work is progressing on the extension and refurbishment of the La Carihuela health centre, which will be completely renovated and have 40 consultation rooms.

Patricia Navarro from the Junta de Andalucía along with the mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, visitedthe site to report on the work being carried out, which has an investment of €1.4 million.

The works began in November 2023 and are expected to end in July, culminating in a new health centre, “that will expand its capacity, improving the service to citizens and the working conditions of professionals”, said the Mayor, while Navarro added that this, “responds to the model of public, free, universal and quality healthcare that we promote in our community”.

Del Cid also said that, “Torremolinos is a tourist town that triples its population at various times of the year and this means that our health system has to adapt “.