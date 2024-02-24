Better healthcare in Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 14:15
La Carihuela health centre
Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall
Work is progressing on the extension and refurbishment of the La Carihuela health centre, which will be completely renovated and have 40 consultation rooms.
Patricia Navarro from the Junta de Andalucía along with the mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, visitedthe site to report on the work being carried out, which has an investment of €1.4 million.
The works began in November 2023 and are expected to end in July, culminating in a new health centre, “that will expand its capacity, improving the service to citizens and the working conditions of professionals”, said the Mayor, while Navarro added that this, “responds to the model of public, free, universal and quality healthcare that we promote in our community”.
Del Cid also said that, “Torremolinos is a tourist town that triples its population at various times of the year and this means that our health system has to adapt “.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.