Mallorca’s spectacular Saturday hailstorm

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 17:39

Mallorca's Puig Major, covered in hail. Credit: Alberto Darder Rosell/X

On Saturday morning, February 24, Mallorca experienced an extraordinary weather event as an intense hailstorm swept through several areas.

The storm hit Palma, Port de Pollenca, and Puig Major, leaving a temporary white cover. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) linked this unusual occurrence to a potent storm, particularly highlighting Port de Pollenca where an automatic station measured significant precipitation.

Following the hail, rain took over, although Aemet anticipates the possibility of more showers accompanied by small hail and a cloudy sky clearing by the afternoon.

This weather event underscores the dramatic shifts in Mallorca’s climate, with a current snow level at 1,000 meters due to the temperature drop, a stark reminder of nature’s unpredictability.