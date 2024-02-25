Dance Classes in Cuba Bar

By Katriona Sporkmann •
Dance classes in full swing
Cuba bar, on Calle Narciso Yepes in Albir, hosts dance classes on weekday evenings. From Monday to Thursday, the popular and friendly venue runs a programme of classes for beginners and the more experienced, in Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba and Jive. All levels are welcome, and the patient teachers will help show you the steps.
Salsa is a Latin movement style of dance that originated in Cuba, but which does on influences from around the world. Salsa means ‘sauce’ in Spanish and this expressive dance really is a varied combination of ingredients!
Bachata is a kind of music and dance that originated in the dominion Republic. It’s most commonly danced in couples.
Kizomba originated in Angola and has a slower, more romantic rhythm.
Jive is probably most familiar to many of us. Originating in the United States, it’s an upbeat and energetic dance.
It’s worth considering that dancing typically burns more calories than walking or swimming and it’s so much fun, it won’t feel like exercise.
