Javea awarded in Quality Tourism

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 18:31

Javea coast by the sea Credit: Marina Sanz Biendicho, Flickr

The ICTE (Spanish Tourism Quality Institute) granted the “Q for Quality” to Javea´s tourist offices, marking a significant rise in Javea´s popularity amongst tourists.

The award was granted as the result of the City Council´s innovative branding strategy, involving all tourist sectors and acting by following the values, identity and cultural attractions of the town and its citizens.

The Mayor of Javea, Rosa Cordona, dedicated this success to the town´s commitment to sustainability, accessibility and digitalization, commenting: “It is an honour for us to receive this certification for our Tourism offices, which proves the very high level of staff and the work they do every day.”

On February 25, the citizens of Javea celebrated the well-deserved recognition granted by the Spanish Tourism Quality Institute.