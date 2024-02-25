Javea awarded in Quality Tourism

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 18:31
Javea coast by the sea
Credit: Marina Sanz Biendicho, Flickr
The ICTE (Spanish Tourism Quality Institute) granted the “Q for Quality” to Javea´s tourist offices, marking a significant rise in Javea´s popularity amongst tourists.
The award was granted as the result of the City Council´s innovative branding strategy, involving all tourist sectors and acting by following the values, identity and cultural attractions of the town and its citizens.
The Mayor of Javea, Rosa Cordona, dedicated this success to the town´s commitment to sustainability, accessibility and digitalization, commenting: “It is an honour for us to receive this certification for our Tourism offices, which proves the very high level of staff and the work they do every day.”
On February 25, the citizens of Javea celebrated the well-deserved recognition granted by the Spanish Tourism Quality Institute.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.