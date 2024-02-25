By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 12:19

Love's Endurance: Warsaw Mayor Honors Over 90 Couples with Medals for Long Marriage. Image: Warszawa / Oficjalny portal miasta.

The mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski, recognises and celebrates long-term married couples by awarding them with official Medals for Long Marriage.

Last week, over 90 local couples were honoured during a ceremony, highlighting the city’s commitment to reaffirming family values.

To qualify for the medal, couples must have been married for at least 50 years, symbolising their Golden Anniversary.

The Medal for Long Marriage features a six-ray star with a bright inscription “for long married life” on one side and two silver roses on the other.

During the recent ceremony, Mayor Trzaskowski praised the couples for their commitment and dedication to each other, confirming that marriage is a conscious choice rooted in respect and love.

He expressed his joy in witnessing the happiness of the honoured couples and emphasized the significance of their enduring relationships.

This ceremony marked the first of 2024, with Mayor Trzaskowski having awarded medals to a total of 1,970 couples throughout his term in office, spanning 61 ceremonies.

As he continues his tenure, it remains a heartfelt aspiration for the mayor and his wife to one day join the recipients of this esteemed honour.