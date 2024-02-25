Van Gogh Art Lecture

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 14:41

Lecture on Vincent van Gogh Credit: Esranur Kalay:https://www.pexels.com

The lecture focuses on why Van Gogh is considered a genius, despite never selling a painting. The artist’s life was full of sadness and difficulty, ending in suicide.

Historian, writer and artist Anthony Russell has lectured for the Arts Society since 2010. In the past, he hosted events at the British Museum, as well as lecturing students.

The Society was founded by a group of local art lovers and has members of many nationalities. Its purpose is to promote knowledge and enjoyment of the arts while having fun. A programme of lectures is held throughout the year and there are also excursions to see exhibitions.

There are two opportunities to see this lecture. The first takes place at Salones Canor in Teulada with doors opening at 10:00. The presentation is from 11:00 until 12:00 hours followed by complimentary refreshments.

The second lecture takes place at the Casa de Cultura, Javea and doors open at 18:45, with the presentation running from 19:30 to 20:30. Admission is free for members of the Arts Society of Marina Alta and costs €15 for guests.