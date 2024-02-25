Van Gogh Art Lecture

By Katriona Sporkmann •
Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 14:41
Lecture on Vincent van Gogh
Credit: Esranur Kalay:https://www.pexels.com
The lecture focuses on why Van Gogh is considered a genius, despite never selling a painting. The artist’s life was full of sadness and difficulty, ending in suicide.
Historian, writer and artist Anthony Russell has lectured for the Arts Society since 2010. In the past, he hosted events at the British Museum, as well as lecturing students.
The Society was founded by a group of local art lovers and has members of many nationalities. Its purpose is to promote knowledge and enjoyment of the arts while having fun. A programme of lectures is held throughout the year and there are also excursions to see exhibitions.
There are two opportunities to see this lecture. The first takes place at Salones Canor in Teulada with doors opening at 10:00. The presentation is from 11:00 until 12:00 hours followed by complimentary refreshments.
The second lecture takes place at the Casa de Cultura, Javea and doors open at 18:45, with the presentation running from 19:30 to 20:30. Admission is free for members of the Arts Society of Marina Alta and costs €15 for guests.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Katriona Sporkmann is originally from the Highlands of Scotland. She now lives on the Costa Blanca and is passionate about writing, literature and the natural world.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.