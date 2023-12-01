Van Gogh Museum displays all the artists lithographs together for the first time

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 01 Dec 2023 • 16:25

The three prints of Van Gogh's lithograph ‘Old Man Drinking Coffee’ (1882) Credit: Van Gogh Museum

HISTORY has been made in the Netherlands, as for the first time ever, the complete set of all three prints of Vincent van Gogh’s lithograph ‘Old Man Drinking Coffee’ are currently on display in the Van Gogh Museum.

It is the first time that the prints have been all together since 1882 and the first time ever that they are displayed as a full set in a museum. ‘Old Man Drinking Coffee ‘ is one of a series of lithographic prints Van Gogh created in 1882. He made three prints, and the Van Gogh Museum was already in possession of two of them, however the location of the third was unknown for a long time.

In a fantastic surprise, the lost print was recently discovered by Monique Hageman, a research assistant at the Van Gogh Museum, who has worked there since 1986. She managed to acquire it on auction and kindly gave it to the Van Gogh Museum on a long term loan. She also promised to bequeath the lithograph to the museum after her death.

“The promised gift means that the Van Gogh Museum will, for the first time, have a complete print run in its collection,” the museum said.