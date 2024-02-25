Vélez-Málaga allocates land for two schools and two health centres

By Catherine McGeer •
Vélez-Málaga City Council is taking a significant step towards enhancing community infrastructure by offering four plots of land to the Andalucian Regional Government.
Two plots are designated for the construction of health centres—one in Caleta de Vélez and another in Torre del Mar. Torre del Mar will also benefit from a new school, while Chilches will receive a long-awaited high school.
Manuel Gutiérrez, the Council’s Heritage Councilor, clarified that the municipality is relinquishing these plots to the Andaluscan Government due to its authority in constructing vital social facilities for Vélez-Málaga residents. The available plots have been thoroughly assessed by experts, with the region contributing a 3,312 m2 plot for the Caleta health centre, a 5,043.14 m2 plot for the Torre del Mar health centre, an 18,829.44 m2 plot for the Torre del Mar school, and a 6,500 m2 plot for the Chilches Costa high school. This strategic move aims to address essential community needs and promote the well-being of Vélez-Málaga residents.
