By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 18:04

Fabergé's jewelled legacy: World's most expensive Easter Eggs. Image: Vaska211 / Shutterstock.com.

The world’s most expensive Easter eggs are not your ordinary chocolate treats but art treasures crafted by Russian goldsmith Peter Carl Fabergé.

Commissioned by Tsar Alexander III in 1885 as an extraordinary gift for his wife, these eggs became an annual tradition, persisting under his son Miklós II.

The inaugural egg, fashioned from solid gold and adorned with white enamel, held a hen’s nest encrusted with rubies, crowned by a miniature replica of the tsar’s crown.

This set the stage for a series of more than 50 stunning eggs, with 43 preserved to this day.

Each egg, meticulously crafted over nearly a year, boasts intricate details and hidden marvels, from miniature railways to portraits of the tsarist family.

The most renowned egg dazzles with over 3,000 diamonds, reflecting Fabergé’s dedication to perfection.

Despite their rarity and value, Fabergé eggs are rarely sold.

In 2014, a forgotten egg surfaced in the cellar of a country house, selling for a fraction of its true worth.

Initially mistaken for a mere golden egg, it was later revealed as a Fabergé masterpiece worth £20M which saved it from the fate of being melted down for its gold.