Corvera Airport achieves record January figures

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 10:06
Sky's the Limit at Corvera Airport
Image: carm.es
MURCIA’s International Airport (RMU/Corvera) has kicked off the year on a high note, setting a new record for January with 26,877 passengers, marking a substantial 21.2 per cent increase compared to the same month in 2023. According to data provided by Aena, the airport also witnessed a notable 15 per cent year-on-year rise in flight operations, totalling 276 operations.
International flights played a significant role in this success, experiencing a 9.6 per cent increase from 2023, with 172 operations and 20,674 passengers. Meanwhile, domestic operations saw an impressive growth of 25.3 per cent, comprising 104 national flights and 6,203 passengers.
Juan Francisco Martínez, Director of the Institute of Tourism, expressed confidence in the continuous progress of the regional airport, emphasising that the region is now connected to 23 destinations across 7 countries. The recent introduction of direct flights to Madrid and Barcelona in December has provided a definitive boost, enhancing connectivity with Spain’s major airport hubs and the rest of the world.
The Department of Tourism, Culture, Youth, and Sports is actively working to expand the airport’s route network, as demonstrated by their recent participation in the Connect fair in Turin. Representatives engaged in professional meetings with major airlines such as EasyJet, Volotea, and Binter, aiming to secure additional routes to Murcia’s International Airport.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.