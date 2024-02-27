Corvera Airport achieves record January figures

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 10:06

MURCIA’s International Airport (RMU/Corvera) has kicked off the year on a high note, setting a new record for January with 26,877 passengers, marking a substantial 21.2 per cent increase compared to the same month in 2023. According to data provided by Aena, the airport also witnessed a notable 15 per cent year-on-year rise in flight operations, totalling 276 operations.

International flights played a significant role in this success, experiencing a 9.6 per cent increase from 2023, with 172 operations and 20,674 passengers. Meanwhile, domestic operations saw an impressive growth of 25.3 per cent, comprising 104 national flights and 6,203 passengers.

Juan Francisco Martínez, Director of the Institute of Tourism, expressed confidence in the continuous progress of the regional airport, emphasising that the region is now connected to 23 destinations across 7 countries. The recent introduction of direct flights to Madrid and Barcelona in December has provided a definitive boost, enhancing connectivity with Spain’s major airport hubs and the rest of the world.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Youth, and Sports is actively working to expand the airport’s route network, as demonstrated by their recent participation in the Connect fair in Turin. Representatives engaged in professional meetings with major airlines such as EasyJet, Volotea, and Binter, aiming to secure additional routes to Murcia’s International Airport.

