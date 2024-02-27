Costa del Sol Axarquía President stands with farmers

By Catherine McGeer •
Axarquía President Backs Farmers
Image: Mancomunidad de Municipios Costa del Sol Axarquia
In a powerful display of unity, Jorge Martín, the President of the Costa del Sol Axarquía town coalition, voiced support for farmers who took to the streets of Málaga recently, expressing their discontent with the current state of the agricultural sector.
‘At the Mancomunidad de Municipios Costa del Sol Axarquia, we want to extend our support and solidarity to all field workers. Their demands are just; it is crucial to acknowledge their rights and ensure equity throughout the food supply chain,’ emphasised the president, highlighting its significance in the economy and job creation in the Axarquía region.
He urged Spanish and European administrations to heed the calls for policy changes from local farmers. ‘We cannot continue to suffocate our agriculture,’ he concluded.
Mayors from the Axarquía region joined the farmers’ demonstrations in Málaga, emphasising the widespread concern. The nationwide protests, with approximately 200 tractors from across the province of Málaga, gained support from agricultural associations such as Asaja, Coag, UPA, and Cooperativas Agro-Alimentarias.
