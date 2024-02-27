Kilyan Mbappe: from Paris to Madrid

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 11:39
Kylian Mbappe
Credit: Kylian Mbappe, Facebook
The Former World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has announced his parting from Paris Saint-Germain. The public mediates on his future. Will it be with Real Madrid?
The 25-year-old Parisian, Kylian Mbappe, is one of the most recognised football players of our time and has been Paris Saint-Germain´s key player since 2017.
After seven years of being part of Nasser Al-Khelaifi´s team, Mbappe decided to leave PSG and widen his future opportunities.
He has been planning to leave since 2021, when he announced his decision but never went through with it, tied to his contract. Mbappe has always been an open supporter of Real Madrid and had in the past failed at succeeding in the Champions League which is notably ruled by the RM.
Mbappe´s younger brother, Ethan Mbappe, already signed with Real Madrid in February of this year. The majority of football supporters are expecting Mballe Senior to do the same.
With his experience, and the skills of top Madrid players, including Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid team could undergo a real transformation if Mbappe was to join this time.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.