Kilyan Mbappe: from Paris to Madrid

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 11:39

Kylian Mbappe Credit: Kylian Mbappe, Facebook

The Former World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has announced his parting from Paris Saint-Germain. The public mediates on his future. Will it be with Real Madrid?

The 25-year-old Parisian, Kylian Mbappe, is one of the most recognised football players of our time and has been Paris Saint-Germain´s key player since 2017.

After seven years of being part of Nasser Al-Khelaifi´s team, Mbappe decided to leave PSG and widen his future opportunities.

He has been planning to leave since 2021, when he announced his decision but never went through with it, tied to his contract. Mbappe has always been an open supporter of Real Madrid and had in the past failed at succeeding in the Champions League which is notably ruled by the RM.

Mbappe´s younger brother, Ethan Mbappe, already signed with Real Madrid in February of this year. The majority of football supporters are expecting Mballe Senior to do the same.

With his experience, and the skills of top Madrid players, including Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid team could undergo a real transformation if Mbappe was to join this time.