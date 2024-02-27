Meaningful donations from Giving 4 Giving

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 8:40

Maria Teresa Perez with Gary James Credit: Gary James

Giving 4 Giving is a non-profit organisation based in Costa Blanca, collecting donations from their charity shops to aid the locals in need.

In February 2024, the group´s donation reached €300, with €100 contributed to Anemona Breast Cancer Charity, Corazon Express and Finestrat Social Services.

The heads of the organisations met to celebrate their achievement and contemplate future possibilities.

Giving 4 Giving has given support to Anemona, who aids women suffering from breast cancer and holds regular fund-raising events to develop the research and support system of cancer patients.

Corazon Express´s donations will be used for helping those with heart conditions, as they are an emergency relief charity association, always available from their office in Altea.

The Finestrat Social Support group will use the funds to strengthen local families placed in vulnerable situations.

Giving 4 Giving is based in La Nucia, el Pinar de Garita, but has shops in Altea, Vila Joyosa, Albir and Benidorm.

They welcome all donations, encouraging the people of Costa Blanca to put their unwanted furniture, clothes, and anything else, into the hands of those in need.