Netflix prohibited from filming in Mestalla

With Netflix barred from filming Valencia´s Mestalla stadium, the producers are having to regress and reconsider their plans for the upcoming documentary of Vinicious Jr.
A highly esteemed Brazilian football player, Vinicious Jr., has had a gripping journey in world sports and culture, and it is no surprise that Netflix has decided to produce a documentary about his experiences Having played for the Brazil National Team and Real Madrid, Viniciour Jr., was the centre of a public scandal during the La Liga´s match between Real Madrid and Valencia.
The footballer had suffered from racist abuse by members of the audience in Mestalla, which resulted in three fans being arrested.
There had been much discourse about the situation, with sports authorities, including Carlo Ancelotti, defending the Valencian audience: “Spain is not racist”.
After initially agreeing to cooperate for the filming of the documentary, the Mestalla stadium had now claimed that their decision has changed. They have barred Netflix from filming the stadium and have announced that the documentary will be produced, regardless of Valencia´s decision.
