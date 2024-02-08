Netflix: The remarkable life of Julio Iglesias

By John Ensor • Updated: 08 Feb 2024 • 17:48

Julio Iglesias in 2008. Credit: Alejandro Vilar/Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication

In a ground-breaking move, Netflix is set to bring the extraordinary life of Spain’s most iconic singer, Julio Iglesias, to screens worldwide.

This collaboration marks the first time the music legend himself will guide the creative direction of a series about his life, promising to reveal the real stories behind the headlines.

Recently, Netflix and the 80-year-old Iglesias reached a historic agreement to adapt his life story for television.

Iglesias, celebrated for his universal appeal and record-breaking achievements, has chosen to partner with the streaming giant, inspired by a heartfelt letter from Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Vice President of Content.

Famed as the most successful Latin artist in history with 300 million records sold worldwide, the series will emphasise his gratitude towards his global fanbase.

A life full of surprises

Julio Iglesias’s narrative is one of resilience and unparalleled success. From being a goalkeeper on the football fields of Real Madrid to the completion of his law studies, his life took a dramatic turn following a life-altering car accident.

Iglesias was semi-paralysed for 18 months, and according to doctors at the time, there was little hope of Iglesias being able to walk again. While recovering he was given a guitar by a nurse to help with his therapy, from which he discovered his talent for music.

This twist of fate redirected his path towards becoming a music icon, with a career spanning over five decades. During his career he made 80 albums and sung in 14 different languages and played to an estimated 60 million people on five continents.

A universal legacy

The 1970s saw Iglesias’s rise to international stardom, but it was in the 1980s that he shattered records across the globe. His influence reached all continents, amongst other titles of note he became the ‘Most Popular Foreign Artist in China.’

Among his numerous accolades, the Guinness World Records highlights him as the Latin artist with the highest album sales worldwide.

His lifetime achievements have been recognised by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences in the United States, a testament to his status as a music industry legend.

An unprecedented collaboration

Diego Avalos, Netflix’s Vice President of Content, expressed his gratitude towards Iglesias for trusting the platform with his personal story.

This project promises an intimate look beyond the glamour, exploring the depths of an exceptional individual whose music has transcended generations.

Iglesias’s unique style and collaborations with global stars, including Frank Sinatra and Diana Ross, underscore his influence on music and culture.

Iglesias’s decision to partner with Netflix reflects his desire to set the record straight. ‘After so many speculations, books, and documentaries in which I have not participated, for the first time I have decided to tell the truth of my life to a universal company like Netflix,’ he stated, acknowledging the impact of Bajaria’s moving letter.

This collaboration heralds a new chapter for the singer, offering fans a genuine insight into the life of a legend.