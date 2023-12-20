‘The Netflix Slam’: Nadal v Alcaraz

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 20 Dec 2023 • 12:47

THE anticipation is palpable as Carlos Alcaraz and Rafa Nadal are gearing up for an exhilarating showdown on the court. With over two weeks until the Manacor native returns to competitive action, confirmation has arrived that he will engage in an exhibition match against the Murcian player on March 3 in Las Vegas.

Rescheduled Showdown: Nadal’s Return

This encounter was initially scheduled for this year but was unfortunately cancelled due to injuries sustained by both tennis stars. Following Nadal’s much-awaited return to the circuit after a year’s absence due to various injuries, the match has been rescheduled for March, echoing the earlier plans. Dubbed ‘The Netflix Slam,’ this exhibition clash between stars has been chosen by the streaming platform to venture into tennis broadcasting, marking its inaugural live coverage of the sport.

Here? … Announcing The Netflix Slam 🎾 live at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas! Join me, @CarlosAlcaraz, and many more on March 3rd. #TheNetflixSlam @MGMResortsIntl @netflix pic.twitter.com/GM7xcTc8g5 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 12, 2023

Alcaraz’s Busy Schedule Ahead

Scheduled just three days before the Indian Wells Masters 1000 in the neighbouring state of California, where Alcaraz will defend his title, this exhibition will precede a hectic month for the El Palmar superstar. Following the Las Vegas match, he will head to the East Coast for the Miami Open.

Expressing his honour and excitement to share the court with Rafa in Las Vegas, Alcaraz praised his opponent, acknowledging Nadal’s legendary status in the tennis world. In response, Nadal reciprocated the admiration, acknowledging Alcaraz’s talents and expressing anticipation for the match.

