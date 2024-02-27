Royal Spanish reunion at Windsor

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 16:12

St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Credit: Boyan Georgiev Georgiev/shutterstock.com

King Felipe of Spain and his father emeritus King Juan Carlos were recently reunited at Windsor Castle.

On Tuesday, February 27, a poignant moment unfolded at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, which brought together Spain’s King Felipe VI and his father, the emeritus King Juan Carlos I, in a touching display of support and reconciliation during the memorial service for Constantine of Greece, the brother of Queen Sofia.

A symbolic gesture of unity

The service, held in memory of Constantine of Greece, saw the convergence of royalty from across Europe. Notably, it marked a rare public appearance together of the current and former Spanish kings since December 20, at Infanta Elena’s 60th birthday celebration.

This time, the spotlight was on them as King Felipe VI extended his hand to his father, illustrating a powerful moment of familial support amidst the solemn occasion.

Inside the historic chapel, the seating arrangement placed Juan Carlos a mere arm’s length from Felipe, with Queen Letizia acting as the buffer between them.

The ceremony also provided a stage for intimate interactions between father and son, culminating in a tender scene as they exited the chapel, arm in arm, illustrating the strength of their bond.

This visual of unity was further underscored by the absence of Juan Carlos’s long-time aide, Vicente Garcia-Mochales, hence the emeritus king’s reliance on his son.

A gathering of royalty

The event also served as a gathering point for various members of the royal families, including the Spanish Infantas Elena and Cristina, and Juan Urdangarin, showcasing a united front.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures from the Greek Royal Family, British Royal Family, and other dignitaries, underscoring the wide-reaching respect for Constantine of Greece.

Representing the British Royal Family, were Queen Camilla; Prince Andrew who was accompanied by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson; Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence; her daughter Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall as well as Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli.

However, King Charles III and Prince William were notably absent due to health issues and prior commitments.

The reunion of King Felipe VI and his father, Juan Carlos, at Windsor not only underscored the enduring bonds of family but also highlighted the deep-rooted connections between Spain and the UK, celebrated within the grand walls of St George’s Chapel.