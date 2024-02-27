TROPS relocates to Portugal due to water woes

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 13:00
Trops goes Portuguese
Image: Shutterstock/ Krasula
TROPS, the avocado and mango cooperative from Axarquía, has announced a partial relocation of its packaging process to Tavira, Portugal, in response to water scarcity in the Axarquía region. The cooperative plans to double the size of its production centre in Tavira from 4,000 to 8,000 square metres, citing significant growth in the Portuguese region.
Enrique Colilles, the CEO of Trops, emphasised the prosperous development of the Portuguese Algarve as a determining factor in the decision to move part of the production process. Established in 1979 in Vélez-Málaga, Trops has diversified its operations over the years, expanding to various Spanish cities such as Granada and Valencia, and now crossing borders into Portugal.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
