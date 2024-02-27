TROPS relocates to Portugal due to water woes

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 13:00

Trops goes Portuguese Image: Shutterstock/ Krasula

TROPS, the avocado and mango cooperative from Axarquía, has announced a partial relocation of its packaging process to Tavira, Portugal, in response to water scarcity in the Axarquía region. The cooperative plans to double the size of its production centre in Tavira from 4,000 to 8,000 square metres, citing significant growth in the Portuguese region.

From Axarquía to Algarve: TROPS’ Cross-Border Growth

Enrique Colilles, the CEO of Trops, emphasised the prosperous development of the Portuguese Algarve as a determining factor in the decision to move part of the production process. Established in 1979 in Vélez-Málaga, Trops has diversified its operations over the years, expanding to various Spanish cities such as Granada and Valencia, and now crossing borders into Portugal.

