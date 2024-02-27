Women´s Day: the future generation

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 9:10

Aspirant astrophysicist in Australia Credit: European Union of Women Marina Alta

On March 8, marking International Women´s Day, the European Union of Women of Marina Alta gathers to capture the ambitions and bright futures of young women.

Starting at 10.30 am, in Benitachell Social Centre, young women from around the globe will join to discuss their hopes, fears, and dreams, capturing the joys of the youth and considering the progress of gender roles.

The event will be enlivened by live discussions, picnic refreshments, live music, and dancing, all part of the municipality´s festive calendar.

On this special day, women and girls from diverse backgrounds will gather to exchange advice, share their enthusiasm as well as uncertainties, and develop meaningful relationships.

From a growing specialist in climate change to an aspiring astrophysicist, to a grandmother, women from all stages of life will be attending the event, inspiring and supporting each other, making a positive impact on the local community.